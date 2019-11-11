NV Energy hires fire mitigation specialist

Mark Regan has years of experience working with fires.

Provided/ NV Energy

NV Energy, the largest utility in Nevada, has hired its first fire mitigation specialist.

Mark Regan, a former fire marshal with nearly three decades of experience, will be joining the team that implements the natural disaster protection plan required by Senate Bill 329.

“Wildfires pose an increasing threat to our state and our customers,” Kevin Geraghty, NV Energy senior vice president of operations, said in a press release. “Mark’s expertise as a former fire marshal will provide us with important insight into developing and implementing safety programs that will help us reduce fire risk and keep our customers and communities safe.”

Regan spent the last seven years as fire marshal and division for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and has worked with the Sierra Fire Protection District. He is also the president of the Nevada chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“I am excited to be part of this company that makes the safety of the communities it serves a priority,” Regan said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the NV Energy team and other stakeholders on the natural disaster protection plan and building partnerships with fire agencies and emergency management teams throughout the state.”