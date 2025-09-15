NV Energy’s Power Safe NV: How AI and innovation can aid responses to natural disasters (Opinion)

Over the past 20 years, the frequency and scope of wildfires have grown significantly, placing more U.S. counties at higher risk than ever before. Factors such as drier and hotter conditions, prolonged droughts, extreme winds, and population growth in the high-risk wildland-urban interface have all contributed to this increase in wildfire risk. However, over the past decade, breakthroughs in technology and industry best practices have created new opportunities for utilities managing these risks.In response to these increasing challenges, NV Energy launched Power Safe NV in 2019 to develop a comprehensive natural disaster protection plan with the goal of creating a safer and more reliable electrical grid

Following the passage of SB329 by the Nevada State Legislature, and implemented by a team of dedicated experts, Power Safe NV focuses on rebuilding power lines, removing hazardous vegetation, modifying traditional operating practices, and responding to potential wildfire threats.

Situational awareness is a crucial component of Power Safe NV, as having accurate and timely information is essential for making critical, real-time, decisions to safely operate electrical equipment.

To enhance situational awareness, NV Energy has installed wildfire alert cameras across its service territory. These cameras complement the expanding ALERTWest network of fire cameras throughout the western United States and are accessible to the public, fire agencies, and other utilities for fire mitigation efforts. NV Energy has currently deployed 26 wildfire cameras to monitor high-risk areas within its service territory.

These wildfire alert cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence for 24/7 detection of potential fire threats. When the smart cameras identify a wildfire, a notification is sent to local fire agencies, Bureau of Land Management and United States Forest Service partners, public safety partners, and NV Energy, providing real-time information to responding agencies to better coordinate a response.

Since NV Energy’s initial pilot of the cameras in 2020, they’ve been critical to our ability to respond quickly to ensure the safety of our customers and the reliability of our grid. Looking ahead, NV Energy is exploring additional ways to integrate artificial intelligence into its wildfire prevention operations. NV Energy recently received approval to expand the use of AI in its vegetation management program.

AI software will allow NV Energy to gather data using satellite images, which are then analyzed in combination with other information. The AI continuously learns to improve vegetation management by optimizing where and when treatments should be applied, which can help deploy resources more efficiently and reduce wildfire risk. Effective vegetation management is key to lowering wildfire risk, and using these technologies can aid in creating more effective programs.

Artificial intelligence is one of the many tools in NV Energy’s toolkit to improve the systems that serve their customers. By combining traditional partnerships with fire agencies, public safety partners, and the community with new and evolving AI technologies, electric utilities are building a smarter, safer, and stronger system to serve communities.