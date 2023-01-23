NV State Parks has $1 million available for outdoor recreation projects

The ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday at Spooner Lake State Park.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks has approximately $1 million available in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.

All local governments, including counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are potentially eligible for the 50/50 matching grants offered through the program.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1964 was enacted to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans through the development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

Previous projects have included: acquisition of the Hamm property in Carson City, development and construction of the Spooner Lake Visitor Center and Amphitheater in Lake Tahoe, replacement of an obsolete pool filtration and heating system at Lions Park in Hawthorne, installation of the Jaycee Inclusive Playground in Las Vegas and the development of Kellogg Park in Pahrump.

The application package and grant manual are available online at WebGrants – Nevada State Parks (nvparks.webgrantscloud.com ). The due date for grant applications is 5 p.m. March 27.

For more information, contact Park and Recreation Program Manager Elyse Jolly at 775-684-2775, 775-434-4140 or via email at emjolly@parks.nv.gov .