NWS calling for snow showers Wednesday at Lake Tahoe; another storm forecast for this weekend

Having fun in powder on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The National Weather Service called for isolated snow showers overnight and is forecasting for more snow showers Wednesday at Lake Tahoe.

Scattered snow showers are mainly expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a southwest wind around 10 mph at lake level and much higher gusts on the mountains.

The chance of precipitation is about 40% with little to no snow accumulation at the lake.

The high Wednesday will reach 37 and will dip to around 25 in the evening and overnight.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s while the low temps will hover around freezing.

After Friday, the high temperatures will be right around freezing through the weekend and into next week with lows in the 20s.

Another storm pushes into the basin Saturday night according to NWS with snow showers lingering late into the week while The Weather Channel has the storm hitting the area on Sunday.

The storm is still a few days away and will come more into focus is it approaches.