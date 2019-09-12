NWS issues Fire Weather Watch Sunday into Monday after nice weekend

A view of South Lake Tahoe.

Ryan Hoffman / Provided

Friday and Saturday are expected to be beautiful at Lake Tahoe but high wind gusts and low humidity Sunday afternoon has led to the National Weather Service issuing a Fire Weather Watch.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will reach into the 80s while the low dips into the high 30s.

The high drops into the mid 70s Sunday with wind gusts picking up to 30-45 mph in the afternoon.

The wind in the afternoon combined with low humidity at 10% contributes to the Fire Weather Watch that lasts through Monday morning where the thermometer drops precipitously and into Tuesday.

Thunderstorms, with a possible light snow dusting, may enter the area Monday and Tuesday where the highs may reach 60 while the low temps are around 30.