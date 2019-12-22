NWS issues winter advisory: More wind, snow headed for Lake Tahoe on Sunday

The sunrise Friday at South Lake Tahoe.

Provided / Justine Dhollande

The winds howled all through Saturday night at Lake Tahoe and snow is forecast to accompany the gusts Sunday morning into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a wind advisory in effect until late Sunday morning and then snow is forecast to fall mainly after 10 a.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect at South Lake Tahoe, Stateline and Incline Village and those areas should expect 1 to 5 inches of snow Sunday with 3 to 9 inches possible above 7,000 feet.

Winds are going to be an issue all day at ski resorts with gusts around 50 mph and 100 along ridgetops.

Holiday travel could very difficult today with snow and high winds over mountain passes. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume, according to the NWS.

Leave extra space when following behind vehicles and allow extra time to reach the intended destination.

Very strong winds could also cause tree damage.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.