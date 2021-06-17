Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry

June 25, 1957 – January 11, 2020

Abigail “Abi” Carter Terry, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 11th, 2020 at Renown Hospital in Reno, NV. Abi was born June 25th, 1957 to Ken and Ranny Carter. She was raised in San Rafael, CA and graduated from Terra Linda High School in 1975. She moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1978 and married her husband Tony in 1980. Abi had 2 children, Josh (39) and Kendra (36). She was a very active parent, participating in all the school activities and sports, as well as volunteering at St. Theresa’s Church for several years teaching catechism. Abi enjoyed camping with her family in Santa Cruz, as well as other favorite places like Bodega Bay and Nevada Beach. Abi worked for AAA for 20+ years. She started as a dispatcher when she was in high school and retired as an office manager in South Lake Tahoe. After retirement Abi became a full time care giver to her mother for nearly 8 years, keeping her in her home. After her mother’s passing, Abi enjoyed motorcycle trips with her husband, riding to Sturgis SD multiple times as well as a trip to the grand canyon. She enjoyed traveling with her family, most recently visiting Sydney Australia and Hawaii. Anyone who ever met Abi knows that she was the most loving and caring person. She lived her life always giving to others, and was able to do so in her death. Abi was a registered organ donor and saved several lives with her selfless organ donation. Abi is survived by her husband of 39+ years Tony, son Josh, daughter Kendra, sisters Charlotte and Emily, brother Kenny, and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, as well as her beloved dog Elvis. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s home on June 26th between 12pm – 5pm. There will be an informal potluck BBQ style lunch. The family ask you to bring your own main dish, a dish to share and your camp chair. Coca-Cola will be provided! The address is 1393 Pine Valley Rd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Donations can be made in Abi’s name to Donor Network West Nevada Headquarters 1495 Ridgeview Drive, Suite 90 Reno, NV 89519 or online at DonorNetworkWest.org.