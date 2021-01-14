Adolph Zertuche, Jr. “Z-Man”
Zertuche, Jr. “Z-Man”
March 3, 1947 – December 24, 2020
Adolph Zertuche, Jr. “Z-Man”, age 73, passed away December 24th 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, California, his home since 1979. He was born to Adolph and Eugenia Zertuche in Eagle Pass, Texas. Adolph was an honorable U.S. Marine Corps veteran whom earned two purple hearts during his time in service. He loved coaching youth sports to be with his children and was a hardworking man that did whatever it took to provide for his family. He had a passion for playing golf and a knack for spreading love and happiness wherever he went. He will be remembered forever and missed by all. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his beloved wife, Virginia. He is survived by his son Adolph and daughter in law Tracy, his daughter Alissa and son in law Jay, his two grandchildren, Mannix and Brodie, his eight sisters, Rosa, Nina, Lucia, Margie, Gloria, Blanca, Mary Helen, Norma, and his brother, Mario. A celebration of life will be planned for the future when friends and family are able to travel and gather. We love you Dad, may you rest in peace.
