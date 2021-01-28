Adrian Rivera

Provided Photo

Adrian Rivera

March 2, 1982 – December 23, 2020

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Son

Adrian Rivera. Adrian passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2020.

Adrian grew up in South Lake Tahoe, CA and he graduated from South Tahoe High School in 2000. After graduating our Son moved to Los Angeles to study at the Musicians Institute of Technology where he studied to become a Drum/Backline Technician Audio Engineer.

Adrian was a very talented young man who had a passion for music. From a very young age, he learned to play the drums and later went on the learn guitar, bass and various other instruments. Music was the greatest passion in Adrian’s life. He traveled to many states and cities in the United States as well as abroad, countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Great Britain. Adrian also had a love for art, reading and painting. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Adrian is survived by his parents Jose and Gloria Rivera; sisters Maribel Torres and Gloria Torres; grandmother Ana Torres Lopez; uncles Juan Torres, Hector Torres, Martin Lizaola; aunts Luz Torres Lizaola, Michelle Torres and Lydia Zuñiga; cousins Alex Torres, JJ Torres, Hugo Torres, Anthony Lizaola and Erick Torres; brother in law Manuel Nuñez; nephews and nieces Joshua Nuñez, Rosita Nuñez, Julian Torres, Sebastian Torres, Melanie Torres, Donovan Torres and Enzo Lizaola.

Adrian’s family will be conducting a Celebration of Life at a later date for all who knew Adrian and loved him. The Rivera family thanks the community for their generosity, love and support.