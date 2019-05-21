August 7, 1925 ~ May 16, 2019

Agnes L. Haiss Leonard died peacefully May 16, 2019 at Carson Valley Senior Living in Gardnerville. She was 93.

Agnes was born August 7, 1925, in the Bronx, NY, to Henry and Marie Haiss. She was one of nine children.

She met her beloved husband Bill, in 1950 on a bowling team, resulting in their life-long love of each other and the sport. They married June 30, 1951 in the Bronx, NY, and enjoyed 49 years together before Bill passed away in 2000. As true partners, they loved ballroom dancing and square dancing and travel. Agnes estimated she and Bill put 10,000 miles on their recreational vehicle visiting friends and family across the US.

The Leonard’s had nine children. Faith and family were Agnes’ greatest joys. With such a large family, Agnes never missed a birthday or important event in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She also doted on her many nieces and nephews. Her children recall how Agnes and Bill not only lovingly cared for them but watched out for their neighbors no matter where they lived.

In addition to raising her family, Agnes worked as a switchboard operator for New York Telephone and New Jersey Bell for 25 years. She was a lifetime member of Bell Telephone Pioneers.

Agnes was a devoted member of St. Gall Catholic Community in Gardnerville and St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe prior to moving to Carson Valley. She attended daily Mass and was a member of the Rosary group, and a regular at the Knights of Columbus bingo.She will be missed by her many friends in the church community.

Agnes is survived by her daughters Pat (Marty) Heffner of South Lake Tahoe; Kathy (Phil) Koslovsky, of Seminole, TX ; Terry (Bob) Dombroski, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; Ann (Larry) Koslovsky, Longmont, CO; Beth (Jim) Zanosky, Park Ridge, NJ; and sons Jim (Nora) Leonard, Gardnerville; Rick (Rose) Leonard, Hampton, NJ; and Mike (Kathy) Leonard, Morristown, TN; 31 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Ronnie Haiss Boylan, Bergenfield NJ, and Sr. Saint Henry (Catherine) Haiss, Bethesda, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2000, son Tom in 2008 and two grandsons.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30th at St. Gall Catholic Community, followed by a reception in the pastoral center. Reception will be at St. Gall’s immediately after the service.

There will be a private interment.

Donations may be made to the St. Gall Memorial Garden, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410.

Arrangements were in the care of FitzHenry’s Carson Valley Funeral Home in Gardnerville, 775-782-1999.