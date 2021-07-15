Albert Big Al Azcarate

Provided Photo

Albert “Big Al”

Azcarate

March 23, 1932 – May 21, 2021

Albert “Big Al” Azcarate, a life well lived.

Albert began his life in Menlo Park, Ca. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and fought in the Korean War. He met Shirley Ceballos and her daughter Linda in 1958. Albert and Shirley had 2 children together, their daughter Tammy and son Albert. In 1961, Big Al opened AZCO Aluminum and Steel in East Palo Alto, his first of four fabrication companies. The company completed jobs all over the San Francisco Bay Area. Two of his favorites he often spoke of were at Stanford and the Mosconi Center. He took his business seriously, ruling with an iron hand. And he always credited his brother George and Norm as two of the biggest reasons for 29 successful years.

Albert was known as Big Al, Uncle Al, Gramps and Grandpa Al. He loved to travel whether it was in Europe, Mexico or across the United States. He was an adventurous man who was always joking wherever he went. Food was at the top of his enjoyment. He would play tennis, bike, swim, water ski and snow ski in his free time. Snow skiing became his favorite activity on the weekends. When he retired he moved to his home in North Lake Tahoe where he took up snowmobiling, which quickly became his passion. He would take his grandsons to some of his favorite locations. Albert was always teaching lessons about life. One being family! Whether you were playing cards, taking a drive, or eating out he was always teaching a lesson.

His legacy includes his daughter Tammy (John), son Albert, Linda (deceased Dave). Grandchildren: Robert (Tenae), Blake (Vanessa), Jenna, Ariel, Gaby, Stephanie, Jennifer (Brian), Kate (Ben), Lisa (Jim) and Amy (Justin).

Great Grandchildren: Olivia, Landen, Leila, Lakai, Lucca, Duncan, Wyatt, Emery, Carsten and Lily

He lived his life like one of his favorite quotes, “it’s either my way or the highway,” followed by raucous laughter. A private ceremony was held.

Tahoe was his “Happy Place.”