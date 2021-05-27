Albert Coster

Provided Photo

Albert Coster

May 19, 1934 – December 12, 2020

Albert R Coster passed away December 12, 2020. He was born May 19, 1934 in Dearborn, Michigan to Edgar and Marie Coster, brother to Beverly D’Amore.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from his military service, he went to work for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company where he met the love of his life, Audrey. In 1963, they moved from Dearborn to Culver City, California, and then again to Glendale. In 1964, they moved to Simi Valley and remained there for 25 years. When he retired from the phone company, Al and Aud moved to beautiful Lake Tahoe, California.

He was very active with many charitable organizations such as The Pioneers of America and the Knights of Columbus both in Simi Valley and South Lake Tahoe. He was a Grand Knight at both locations and did lots for the local community.

He is survived by his wife Audrey Coster and daughters Ann Vlad (Joe), Arlene Spratt (Don), and Alison Krebs (Jim). He is a grandfather to Kristina Huezo, Joey Vlad, Leslie Spratt, Brennan and Aidan Krebs. Al is also a great grandfather to Liliana and Kayla Huezo, Devonte Spratt & great great grandfather to Elijah, Jett, and Imillio Spratt.

Services will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church

1041 Lyons Ave South Lake Tahoe CA on June 11 at 10:00.

His final resting place will be Happy Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Knight of Columbus council 10611

1041 Lyons Ave South Lake Tahoe CA

Memo line of check

Al Coster