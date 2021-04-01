Alishia Verebely

February 22, 1986 – March 18, 2021

Former S. Lake Tahoe resident, Alishia Verebely passed away suddenly on March 18, 2021 from heart failure in Eureka, CA . Born in Modesto, CA she was raised in S. Lake Tahoe, CA. Growing up in Tahoe allowed Alishia to engage in her passion of being in nature. She loved to snowboard, hike, camp and fish She always saw herself as a free spirit which allowed her to experience different positions in the Hospitality industry as well as working as a Spa Tech. She acquired an affinity for the North Coast through visiting her mother’s family in Eureka while growing up. At the time of her passing she was self employed in agriculture with her life partner David Kaplan. Being involved with growing plants was something she was passionate about. She found great joy and happiness being in Humboldt, close to the redwoods, ocean and doing what she loved. She also loved music, attending concerts and performing arts events and festivals. An avid Phish monger, she and Dave were always planning their next Phish concert event.

Alishia will always be remembered as a loving, kind, compassionate and wise woman. Those who knew her regarded her as a force of nature because she loved with all her heart and always had a smile warm authentic hugs a wicked sense of humor and an inner strength and determination.

Alishia is survived by her Life Partner David Kaplan of Arcata, mother Margaret Wattle of Mt. Vernon Washington, father Roger and stepmother Rachel Verebely of Tucson ,AZ sister Terra Verebely of Covelo, CA, and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Alishia on ZOOM with date TBA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association.