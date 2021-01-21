Allan Duane

Allan Duane

November 17, 1931 – January 13, 2021

Allan Jeffrey Duane, 1931 – 2021, age 89

Allan Duane, of Woodstock, New York died in the comfort of his home on January 13, 2021.

Allan was a loving husband, devoted father, eloquent poet, author, and teacher and many were fortunate to call him friend. A self-described existential hedonist, Allan is survived by his wife, friend, and love of 60 years, New Zealand native Marie Duane and by his children, Kirsten (Duane) Rankins and her husband Tim, Kassandra Duane and her long-term partner Thomas Piazza, and son Martino Duane. Survivors also include two grandsons, one great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends so loved as to be considered family. He was predeceased by his sister, Gwyneth Emory.

Allan was born in Galveston, Texas to Jack Duane and Gwendolyn Scott. He had an insatiable appetite for experiences and lived in New Orleans, Panama City, Boulder, Rome, Thessaloniki, Kingston, Cyprus, Spain, Mexico, and France before calling Woodstock home for the last 20+ years.

A lifetime learner and teacher, Allan graduated from the University of Michigan and had two works of fiction published, “The Hadrian Ransom,” and “Blood Mother.” He shared his points of view in a column called “The Discursive Eye,” published weekly in the Sunday Daily Freeman. Allan taught English at SUNY Ulster for years and was committed to equality and education.

Allan had a sly, often sardonic sense of humor. A fastidious writer and editor, he would definitely cast his discursive eye on this obituary and want it completely re-written if not deleted.

Allan was an Air Force veteran and as the ultimate teacher, he made an anatomical gift to the Albany Medical Center Anatomical Program. Services will be privately held in the Spring. If desired, donations in honor of Allan’s memory made be made to act.alz.org/donate or hvhospice.org/donate-now.