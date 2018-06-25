February 7, 1940 ~ June 17, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Allan Ralph Cooper. Born to Ralph and Nell Cooper in Santa Monica, CA on February 7th, 1940, a longtime resident of Long Beach, CA, Allan was called home to the Lord on Sunday June 17, 2018 in Truckee, CA. Allan battled liver cancer like a true warrior and hero, recently having surgery to eradicate the cancer from his system by removing a portion of his liver. Unfortunately, the remaining liver was unable to keep up with his out of this world spirit and personality.

Allan loved his country and when he was 17 years old he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a member of the Army Security Agency. Upon completion of his 3-year enlistment he entered the exciting and new field of data processing spending five years with General Telephone. In 1964 Allan would switch employers and enjoy "the best job in the world" for twenty years in computer services management with Continental Airlines. In 1985 he joined El Camino Resources Ltd. in the field of high technology equipment lease, finance and sales. In 1999, Allan was able to focus on other fun and leisurely pursuits when he retired.

While at the phone company in 1963, Allan found himself on a long strike, moving from a nice office to the side walk. One bright morning on a picket line in Long Beach, he found himself strolling with a vivacious, beautiful girl. It was a frugal courtship, but romance bloomed and it didn't take long for him to fall in love with Louise Vandemoortel. They were married the following year on her birthday, launching a wonderful loving adventure that blessed them with three great children and endured for over 53 years.

Allan shared his acquired skills with the Continental Federal Credit Union. His service to fellow employees and the credit union as a member of its board of directors continued for 33 years. He received industry recognition in 2008 in Washington D.C. as national Credit Union Volunteer of the Year.

Allan and Louise enjoyed retirement living at their home in Incline Village, Nevada. Over the years they traveled to faraway places, experiencing the people, sights and cultures of 15 countries. Allan's suntan seemed permanent and his lengthy bucket list was pretty well fulfilled.

The character, self-reliance, determination, and significant accomplishments of his three children were his greatest pride. They blessed him and Louise with nine bright grandchildren: daughter Lynn and her husband Tim Upson's children Michela, Cooper, Elizabeth and Caden; son Gary and his wife Catherine's children Carson, Charissa and Jack; and son John and his wife Melissa's son Brayden and daughter Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving sister Claire Shellin.

Allan blessed his family and friends with compassion, love and his famous witty sense of humor.