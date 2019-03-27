Alois Betscharf
March 27, 2019
April 12, 1940 ~ March 17, 2019
On Sunday, March 17th, 2019, Alois Betscharf passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with colon cancer.
Alois was born in Muotathal, Switzerland on April 12, 1940, where he grew up as a young promising ski racer.
In 1969 he moved to Vermont and became the Mountain Manager at Magic Mountain Ski Resort.
After a stint traveling nationally and internationally, he settled down in South Lake Tahoe in the early 70's after being drawn by the powder skiing and natural beauty. Skiing was his passion and the powder skiing in Tahoe was his dream.
He is survived by his three sons, Wisi, Chris and Tim.
Arrangements are in the care of Fitzhenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home, 775-882-1999.
