Andree Henriette Prevost 1928 – 2020 Andree Henriette Prevost, 91, of Reno, Nevada, formerly of Zephyr Cove, Nevada and South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Renown Medical Center on May 30th, 2020.

Andree was well known at Heavenly Valley Ski Resort, having acted as Mr. Hugh Killabrew’s personal assistant in the ski area’s early years, followed by over 50 years gracefully gliding around the mountain and organizing Sky deck lunch parties.

Her gourmet cooking belonged in a 5 star restaurant, especially the desserts. She was a fabulous seamstress and knitted the most beautiful sweaters. She was also known for her hat knitting business. A truly gifted lady in so many ways, that bragging about her because she deserves it.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rene and Henriette Massue, and her brother Guy Massue. She is survived by her daughter Michele.

A celebration of her life will be planned in the Lake Tahoe area at a later date, when it is a safer time to gather.