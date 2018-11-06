Ann W. Grundner of Incline Village passed away on October 30, 2018 in Renown Regional Medical Center at the tender young age of 93. The youngest of seven children, Ann was born October 1, 1925 in Hundred, West Virginia, to Wesley and Melinda Wiles. The family subsequently established roots in Alliance, Ohio.

In her early twenties, Ann moved to Florida and worked as a waitress. It was there that she met her future husband, Roy Grundner, and they were married in Reno, NV in December 1954. As a young couple, they lived in numerous cities (their children were all born in different states), but finally settled in Incline Village in 1970. Ann was a homemaker for fifteen years and then returned to waitressing, working at King's Castle and Hyatt Lake Tahoe until the age of 80.

Ann was an extraordinary mother and grandmother. With Roy, she raised three daughters who were intensely devoted to their mother. She enjoyed nothing more than when her children, their spouses, and the grandkids came together for family gatherings. "Annie" as she was colloquially known, was adored by friends, coworkers, and family. Always the life of the party, it was hard for anyone to have a bad time when she was around. She made everyone laugh and smile. Annie truly understood how to have a good time and live life to the fullest, especially in a good Halloween costume.

Ann was an indomitable woman. At 87, she hiked the Mount Rose waterfall loop. For her 90th birthday, she paddle boarded on Lake Tahoe for the first time! She continued to drive her own car and was self-reliant until the end. Physical ailments slowed her down but they never tamed her spirit. She enjoyed drinking morning coffee on her deck, watching football, baseball and Days of Our Lives and playing the poker machines at the Crystal Bay Club.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her six siblings and her son-in-law, Don Hill Jr. She is survived by daughters Robin Grundner and Cindy Payne (Mike) of Incline Village and Cathy Gabrielli (Bob) of Reno, grandchildren Stephanie Payne, Eric Payne and Theresa Gabrielli; also, Carol Cropper (Rod) of Canton, OH and Tim Silbaugh (Linda) of McMurray, PA.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU staff at Renown. No public service will be held, but in Ann's spirit, please make sure to do something fun and adventurous today.