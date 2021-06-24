Ann Warren

Ann Warren

March 27, 2021

Private family services are planned for Ann M. Warren who passed away at home on March 27, 2021.

Ann was born and reared in Providence Rhode Island. During World War II she met and fell in love with Al Warren, a sailor from California. After his two year service in the South Pacific and the conclusion of the war, they married and moved to California. They lived in San Francisco and Richmond for a few years, then moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1953. Although a city girl, she quickly came to love Tahoe. She and Al happily spent their lives here and loved rearing their three children in the mountains.

Ann was loving, caring, kind, generous, funny and loyal to family and friends. She cherished her roles as wife, mom, grandma, great and great great grandma, daughter, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to her family, friends, church and community. She was an active volunteer in her children’s schools, sports and activities as well as those of the church and community. She enjoyed baking or cooking for any community request, particularly, if it was for her special strawberry rhubarb pie. (Her eyes just sparkled when she was praised for her efforts.) She avidly participated in the Senior Center exercise program and so appreciated the friends she met there. She began taking piano lessons in her 80’s and proudly shared her achievements.

Ann was fortunate to have shared sixty-three years with Al. But, oh how quickly they passed. Al deceased her thirteen years ago.

Ann is survived by her three children, Ann Marie (David), David aka Duke, Curtis (Holly), grandson Shawn, step granddaughters Shelly (Jason), Sequoia (Brad) and great grandchildren, Bailey(Erik), Meagan (Mark), Libbie, Luke, Callan, Quincy, Corrina, Sam and great grandson Matheson, sister Kay, brother, Paul and many nieces and nephews.

We miss you Mom Godspeed