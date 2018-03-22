Anne Marie "Annie" Hurdle, 61, of Likely, CA, died of heart related issues on March 15, 2018.

Annie was born on December 6th, 1956 in Richmond, VA, the 4th of 5 children of David and Anne Hurdle.

After schooling in Richmond, Annie continued her life's adventure spending various stints in Ruidoso, NM., Rock Springs, WY., South lake Tahoe, CA., finally arriving in Likely, CA., where she was the ranch cook for the Flournoy family at the Likely Land and Livestock Company. She loved being "Hopsing". That was her lifelong dream since she left Richmond at the age 18. She'd been living in Alturas, CA. for a short time before she died.

Annie never married, but she deeply affected the lives of countless people all along her life journey. She was an exceptional cook, desktop publisher, art gallery manager, and merrymaker among other talents. Her giving heart, loving attitude, fabulous personality, and genuine caring for all those that were fortunate enough to make her acquaintance are only part of what made Annie one of God's best gifts to humanity. Those that knew her will never forget her.

She was pre-deceased by brother Michael earlier this year, and parents. She is survived by her younger sister Suzy Albus of Richmond, VA., two older brothers Paul of Paso Robles, CA., D. Clifton of Richmond, VA., and sister-in-law Jeannie of Richmond, TX.; and nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life party for Annie on March 24th in Likely.