Anne Marie Fuchslin February 21, 1926 ~ December 22, 2019

Anne Marie Fuchslin, 93, of South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away on December 22, 2019 in Fremont, California.

Anne was born on February 21, 1926 in San Francisco to parents Martin and Anna Fuchslin. Anne graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) in San Francisco in 1943. After graduation she joined the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, received a top-secret clearance and was stationed in Saipan. In 1952 Anne married Placid Fuchslin, and in 1957 they moved to South Lake Tahoe to raise their family and begin work as motel, condominium and marina owner/operators.

Throughout her life Anne was an active member of the Swiss/American community. She was a life member of the Aelpler Gruppe Swiss Club in Newark, California and enjoyed participating in Swiss dances and events. Anne enjoyed collecting, particularly dolls. She also loved children, animals (especially cats), and the music of Andre Rieu.

Anne is predeceased by her husband Placid Fuchslin, son John Fuchslin and daughter Annette Fuchslin.

She is survived by her sons William Fuchslin and wife Karen of Fremont, California and Ralph Fuchslin and wife Barbara of Gold River, California. She is also survived by her brother Robert Fuchslin and wife Linda of Fremont, California. Anne is also survived by seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale North Fremont and Brookdale Hospice for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd, Fremont. It will be followed at 11:00am by a Funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (hstt.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate).