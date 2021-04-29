Annemarie Rehberger

Annemarie

Rehberger

April 23, 1937 – October 6, 2020

Annemarie, 83, of Incline Village, NV was reunited with the love of her life after 46 years. She suffered severe brain trauma after an unexpected horrific fall on Sunday, October 4th at her home and passed away on Tuesday, October 6th at Renown Hospital with her family at her side.

She was born and raised in Badgastein, Austria to Maria and Karl Wiedermann and she met Helmut, her husband on a chairlift when she was 25 and they fell in love at first site. They traveled through Europe and then to Toronto, Canada where they married in 1963 and had their first child Doris. One year later they immigrated to the United States to San Francisco, California and had their second child Michael. In 1968 they moved to Lake Tahoe and began designing and building their Austrian style dream home in Incline Village, NV. Annemarie became a self-made career woman at 38 after losing her husband in 1975 and established Acres Corporation “It is More than a Lot” handling trust deeds, investments, and creative financing and then retired in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Doris and Chris Chastain of Huntington Beach, CA; her son and daughter-in-law Mike and Jeana Rehberger of Incline Village, NV; grandchildren Christopher, Kylee and Nicholas Rehberger of Incline Village, NV; grandfurchildren Beau, Koda and Bella.

In addition to her husband she loved her children and their families deeply. She was known to many as an elegant, strong willed and inspiring woman. She loved spending time with her family and friends, entertaining in her home and by poolside, skiing, hiking, swimming, traveling, and working in and around her home.

In honor of her love for trout and Lake Tahoe, a trout plaque will be created in her memory to be placed along the Tahoe East Shore Trail to support The Tahoe Fund project for the trail to be built around the lake. To view her memorial website, share a favorite memory/photo with the family, contribute to her lasting memorial, find updated service information and to be added to the guest list visit https://everloved.com/life-of/annemarie-rehberger/ . You are also welcomed to call/text 714-501-9059 or email adorisable@outlook.com . A Celebration of Life will be held in Summer of 2021. Annemarie will be forever loved and forever remembered.