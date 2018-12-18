1932 ~ 2018

Anthony "Tony" DeMaiori, 86, passed peacefully in his home December 8th, 2018 from complications of congestive heart failure.

He lived a life full of adventures starting with his birth in Manhattan, New York on June 2nd, 1932 to Mary Cahill & Fiorentino DeMaiori.

He graduated from the Machine & Metal Trades School in 1950. He proudly served as an Army Corporal from 1952 – 1954 during the Korean War. While serving he met his first wife, Carolynn Bloch, whom he married October 17th, 1954, they had three children: Paula (children: Jolienne "Janu" and Zolia), Robert, and Maria (children: Candice and Dustin).

After being honorably discharged from the Army he spent 20 years working in retail management for the JC Penney Corp. In that time he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Charleston and discovered his love for skydiving. In the 1970's the opportunity for a change came about and Tony invested himself into IHOP. It was this change that led him to South Lake Tahoe, CA, which would be his home for the rest of his life. It was also the place where, in the early 1980's, he met his wife Belinda. They married on October 5th, 1988 and were happily married until she passed on January 24th, 2016. In their 30+ year relationship they enjoyed their journey with trips to Hawaii, Hungary, Mexico and all along the California coast. They formed lifelong friendships with everyone they met spanning all across the world and were always finding ways to help others. Belinda's daughter, Trina had a special relationship with Tony and he considered her one of his own. When Trina's son, Jonathan, was born in 1989 he quickly became one of Tony's greatest adventures.

Tony will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives were made better just by his being a part of it.

We will be celebrating the lives of Tony & Belinda at the American Legion Post 795 in South Lake Tahoe, CA on January 8th, 2019 from 3pm – 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org.