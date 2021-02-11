Anthony “Tony”

Howting

October 13, 1981 – January 28, 2021

Anthony “Tony” Ross Howting: The man, the myth, the legend.. Beloved father, son, brother and friend.

Tony was born October 13, 1981, and sadly passed from this life into the next on January 28, 2021.

Tony loved his son more than anything in this world. He loved snowboarding, breaking records on his bike, fishing with his son, and just being his “goofy” self that made everyone he met love him. He was FULL of life and it was contagious!

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert “Mark” Howting;

Survived by his son, Anthony “TJ” Howting;His mother, Suzanne “Suzie” (Nalefski) Howting; His brother, Robert “Bobby” Howting; His sister in law, Emily “Emma” (Slow) Howting; His sister, Robin (Arter) Cascone; His nieces, nephew, and great nephew, Morgan Howting, Jordan Edster, (Robert “Hunter”), Kaycie Edster and James Edster; He is also survived by his god-daughter, Savannah LaVey and her family that were his “family” too. As well as MANY other friends and family.

FLY HIGH BROTHER!

Go ride those clouds!!

We know you will always be with us.

We love you.