Arlette King

Provided Photo

Arlette King June 28, 1936 – July 16, 2020

Arlette King, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 after battling various health challenges for many years. She was born in Colmar, France on June 28, 1936, experiencing the terror of WW2 as a young teenager. Her parents owned a bakery in Colmar and were members of the French Resistance.

She later emigrated to the U.S. as an exchange student, where she met and married Allan Wagener, having three children, Jim Wagener of San Jose CA, Julie Ola of Gardnerville NV, and Phil Wagener of Phoenix AZ who preceded her in death at age 50 in 2015.

She was a great mom, a member of the PTA, assisted with the Boy Scouts and was an assistant Girl Scout leader. The family moved from the Bay Area to the Gardnerville Ranchos in 1976, where she fell in love with country living. She lived in the same house on the corner of Mitch & Dresslerville for 43 years.

Later on in life she was remarried to John King. They were both members of the Gardnerville Ranchos Volunteer Fire Dept in the 1980’s. Arlette was the first female volunteer firefighter. Arlette and John were active members of St. Gall Catholic Church for many years until their health made it difficult. After 29 years of marriage, John preceded her in passing in 2010.

She will be missed by all who loved her, including 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren…and we know she is happy in Heaven with everyone she has been missing for years.

Thank you, Mom, for a great life and many great memories!