Arthur Schultz

Arthur Schultz

September 27, 1926 – August 19, 2020

The world lost a model global citizen when Arthur Schultz passed away on August 19. The vast majority of his 94 years were spent improving the lives of others. Growing up in Oslo, Norway, he served in the Norwegian resistance during World War II and with Allied occupation forces in the postwar era.

He left the rubble of postwar Europe for the promise of America, where he worked his way through the University of Minnesota. Always adventurous, he also lived and worked in pre-statehood Alaska, eventually finding his way to California in the late 1950’s where he became a successful practicing CPA with diverse business interests. He always felt an obligation to share his success not just with immediate family, but by extending opportunities to friends, relatives, and colleagues who had not enjoyed the same good fortune as he.

In the late 1980’s he fell in love with Lake Tahoe and moved here permanently, pursuing a lasting career in philanthropy through his Arthur B. Schultz Foundation. His broad charitable interests ranged from international economic development and poverty alleviation to peace initiatives and environmental conservation.

He’ll be remembered as a kind father, loving husband, ethical businessperson, and generous philanthropist. He is survived by his son Erik, his wife Hjordis, his best friend Dave, multiple generations of family back in Norway, and 2 charitable foundations that will carry his legacy forward.