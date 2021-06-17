Austin Price

Austin Price

August 24, 1975 – May 19, 2021

Austin Price was born on August 24, 1975 on a warm summer day in San Rafael, California. He was a rambunctious and spirited tot, who lived for his toy motorcycle. This was the beginning of the iconic nickname that stuck with him his entire life. Moto Guzzi became Ausi Goozie, which became Gooze, Goozie, Goo or Goose. Everyone who loved him seemed to have their own version of the moniker.

Austin was the second of five siblings. He spent most of his childhood and young adult years in South Lake Tahoe, California. He was an incredibly gifted athlete who dominated as a Pirate on the little league field, shredded on the soccer field and was the fastest quarterback in Pop Warner football. It was not often that he lost a game – and if they did, car rides home were not fun.

But it was on the basketball court where Austin really found his calling. He started playing basketball at the Rec Center while attending Al Tahoe Elementary School. He then went on to play in middle School and as a freshman on the high school varsity team. As a junior, he shot up to 6’6 and helped clinch the 1992 AAA Nevada State Championship for the South Tahoe Vikings. In 1993, he was named the State of Nevada’s MVP. It was also in 1993 where Austin took on his most important role: being a father when he started a family with Monica and they had their daughter Taylor!

Austin was always most comfortable in the center of a crowd. He was charismatic, funny and welcoming to all, which is why he was so revered and beloved by everyone who knew him. Where ever Austin went, he brought the fun. It was not uncommon for neighborhood-wide whiffle ball games, water fights or hide and seek to go down at the Price house, and he always had a crew of good buddies alongside.

Austin and Monica settled in Sacramento where they raised Taylor in a cute little one-story house on Patricia Way with a dog named Sierra. Austin attended Sacramento State and became the first person in his immediate family to graduate from college (he was also the first and only person in his family to dunk a basketball).

After moving to Roseville Austin went to work in the mortgage industry and continued playing basketball throughout his adult life. He loved coaching his daughter’s sports and taking frequent trips to Lake Tahoe. He loved the San Francisco 49’ers, the Giants, North Carolina Tar heels and any team with LeBron James. Austin also loved golf and was always well coiffed in new kicks (often in his Carolina Blues) and crisp shirts. He loved reggae and hip hop, boogie boarding, skiing, jumping cliffs at Angora and spending summer days at Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe.

Austin loved his family. He was an amazing father. His daughter, Taylor was the light of his life. They bonded over basketball, Bravo TV and beach days. He was also a zany and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Devin, Tyler, Riley, Emily, Braden, Avery and Eli.

It was in 2015, when Austin suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury where he became a true hero! He had spent the last 5 and a half years of his life in an entirely different state. He lost his ability to walk, talk, eat, and was completely dependent on others. With all that he had endured he never gave up! He never complained, and he exerted love from his soul to make you feel better! He was the sweetest man and gave the best hugs.

Austin passed away peacefully on May 19th, 2021 while listening to Bob Marley and still holding Monica’s hand. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Daniel Price. He leaves behind many beloved family members and friends including his partner, Monica; daughter, Taylor and future son-in-law, Josh; mother, Vicki and brothers and sisters, Justin, Ian, Vanessa and Charlotte and their spouses; the Giffin family; his and aunts and uncle, cousins and many, many friends.

A celebration of life for Austin will be held later this summer for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established in Austin’s name to support the South Tahoe Highschool Basketball Program. To make a donation, you may send a check payable to Lake Tahoe Unified School District to 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd, SLT, CA 96150 and note “Austin Price Memorial Fund” in the memo