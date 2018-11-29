It is with a mixture of sadness and rejoicing that we announce the passing of Barbara Grant from this world to her home in heaven. She enjoyed being with family and friends and always conducted herself with great humility, love, and dedication to God. She was born Barbara Joan Gaw in 1932 in Independence, Missouri. Being a Great Depression baby, her parents Leonard and Marie Gaw moved around the country seeking work and finally settled in Southern California. Barbara attended John C.Fremont High School and, along with her high school work, trained to become a cosmetologist. In 1954, she married Robert Grant and adopted two children; Bobby and Joanna. Looking for cleaner air and a quieter life than in Southern California, Barbara, Bob and their family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1966.

Barbara was an administrative assistant at Tahoe College (located in Meyers) and moved from there to eventually become the principal's secretary at South Tahoe High School. She was the President of the California School Employees Association Chapter at Lake Tahoe Unified School District and helped support and represent the classified employees. She, and her husband Bob, were also Reserve Police Officers for the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. In 1981 Barbara lost her husband, Bob, to brain cancer and she retired from the district soon after to work for Sierra Community Church as a deacon, secretary, missionary, and coordinator of women's ministries. The staff and congregation at Sierra Community were her second family and she always held them close to her heart. The best times of her life were spent serving God and helping people in our community.

She went on 25 mission trips, in her later years, traveling to Central American countries with others from our community, to help build churches, community carpentry shops, and homes, providing

much needed aid to children and families in need. Before succumbing to cancer herself, she volunteered transportation and support to countless members of our community dealing with illness, abuse, addiction, and hunger. Along with her "behind-the-scenes" community work, she was a mother to Bob (Pam), and Joanna and grandmother (to the great-great level) to Felicia (William), Becky, Joseph (Brandy), Nicole, Thomas (Kristen), Jeffrey, Willie, Kera, Grace, Chase, Cailyn, Audrey, and Liam. She filled their lives with love, caring and knowledge of the Lord. Her life was one of serving and devotion. "The master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!' (Matthew 25:21)." We will miss her dearly, and know she is helping in heaven.

A Memorial Celebration will be held for Barbara at Sierra Community Church on Sierra Blvd. on Saturday, December 1st at 3:00 pm. Contributions to the Sacramento Chapter of The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) will be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers. NAMI Sacramento: namisacramento. org or PO Box 277147 Sacramento, CA 95827.