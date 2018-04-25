1935 ~ 2018

Barrett Gerald "Bear" Bubar, 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018, at Pacific Palms Healthcare in Long Beach, CA. He is survived by his wife Sharon Bubar, his daughters Samantha Bubar-Bouton and Sara Berba, his sisters Sonia Bubar and Jan Williams, and son-in-law John Bouton.

Born in Hollywood, CA in 1935, he was the son of Robert and Phyllis Bubar. Graduating from the University of California at Berkley with a degree in engineering, he worked as a mechanical and structural engineer for Arco until his retirement.

A quintessential outdoorsman, Bear was an avid snow skier and dedicated motorcycle rider of many years, participating in multiple cross-country races and motorcycling around the globe. He also enjoyed the many things his beloved Lake Tahoe had to offer, including hiking, kayaking and boating.

Bear was defined by his deep love for his wife and his daughters, a passion for life and infectious joy in what each day would reveal. His genuine kindness and helpfulness will be greatly missed by all who had the great good fortune to know him.

In honor of Mr. Bubar's wishes, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.