September 21, 1965 ~ April 18, 2018

Barry Alan Kremer of Berlin, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, Crossnore, NC and

South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away on April 18, 2018 surrounded by family.

He was 52.

Son of the late Robert "Bob" and Doris Kremer, step-son to Phylis Zinman, beloved

fiancé and lifelong friend of Rebecca Turtz Segeren, her children Jamie, Marlo

(Dylan), Bayla, Poppy to Belle, and the loving Turtz family. Devoted brother of

Richard (Kathy) Kremer, Judith Kremer, Jill Burch, Evan (Sandi) Levow, Cindee

Levow, and the late Todd Levow, and amazing uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to RTF,

Rubicon Trail Foundation, PO Box 2188 Placerville,

CA 95667. Rubicontrail.org