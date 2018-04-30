Barry Alan Kremer
April 30, 2018
September 21, 1965 ~ April 18, 2018
Barry Alan Kremer of Berlin, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, Crossnore, NC and
South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away on April 18, 2018 surrounded by family.
He was 52.
Son of the late Robert "Bob" and Doris Kremer, step-son to Phylis Zinman, beloved
fiancé and lifelong friend of Rebecca Turtz Segeren, her children Jamie, Marlo
(Dylan), Bayla, Poppy to Belle, and the loving Turtz family. Devoted brother of
Richard (Kathy) Kremer, Judith Kremer, Jill Burch, Evan (Sandi) Levow, Cindee
Levow, and the late Todd Levow, and amazing uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to RTF,
Rubicon Trail Foundation, PO Box 2188 Placerville,
CA 95667. Rubicontrail.org
