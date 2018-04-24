Bartholomew “Bart” Jeremiah Sullivan

February 19, 1928 – April 11, 2018

Born in San Francisco, California, Bart Sullivan (also known affectionately as 'Papa') 90 yrs., passed away peacefully at his home of 50 years in South Lake Tahoe, California on April 11, 2018.

Loving father to Debra Sullivan, Pam Sullivan, Karen (Randy) Burns, Diane (Jeff) Resler, Scott (Carol) Sullivan, and Dan (Deni) Sullivan. Proud 'Papa' to his grandchildren Alicia Mackey, Bridgette Garrison, Emily (Dan) Erwin, Robyn (Joe) Tamburini, Hannah Sullivan, Connor Sullivan, Joshua Sullivan, Aaron Sullivan, Ally Sullivan, Matt Sullivan, Tess Sullivan and his great-grandchildren Noah Garrison, Nathan Garrison, Sydney Erwin, James Tamburini, Kenzie Erwin, Maxine Tamburini, and Danny 'Sully' Erwin. He is also survived by brother in-law Jack Ahern, sister in-laws Ruth Sullivan and Maureen Sullivan along with many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Eugenia 'Jeanne' Sullivan, his parents Barney and Mary Sullivan, brothers Pat (Peggy), John, Frank (Jane), Mike, sisters Helen Ahern and Mary Ann Sullivan, son-in-law Rodney Mackey, grandson Brian Burns, and nephews John Sullivan and Jack Ahern.

Bart was a native San Franciscan, son of Irish immigrants, grew up in St Mary's Park in San Francisco in a large and fun loving family. He attended St John's grammar school and Sacred Heart High School. He began his career as an engineer with Pacific Bell where he met his wife Jeanne; their courtship was interrupted when he served in the US Army as SSgt to the Judge Advocate during the Korean War. He returned to San Francisco to continue his career, marry Jeanne, and start a family. They made their home in Santa Rosa, CA until 1968 when they moved their family to South Lake Tahoe, CA where Bart continued his career with Pacific Bell, retired, and enjoyed the good life in Tahoe.

He was a devout parishioner of St. Theresa's Church and regularly attended the 8:00 AM daily mass. Loved spending his time gardening in his yard, playing the lottery, and attending sporting events, dance recitals, and anything else his grandkids were involved in. Bart was devoted to his family above all else.

He will be missed by all who knew him for his sense of humor, his laughter, and his kindness.

A funeral mass will be held on May 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa's Church, 1041 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter/rescue of your choice.