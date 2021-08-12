Bayardo (Junior) Velarde

April 27, 1949 – July 2, 2021

Bayardo Velarde (Junior), 72, left us to join his Savior Jesus in Heaven on July 2nd, 2021 after a 20 month battle with cancer.

He was born in San Francisco, CA, April 27, 1949. He graduated in 1968 from Oakland High. After a brief stay in Pacific Beach, CA, he moved to South Lake Tahoe, CA in 1972 where he resided as a prominent local member of the community. Jr met his wife CarolAnne and they married in Tahoe in 1989. They moved to Indio, CA in 2003 where they spent the remainder of his life.

During his early years in Tahoe, Jr worked in Harrah’s Casino until he left to manage and later own Grand Central Pizza. He was most fondly known and referred to as the local “pizza man.” He was a devoted follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading about and sharing God’s wisdom. He was known for being sincere and personable and always making people laugh. His passions in life included listening to jazz music, playing the congos, playing, watching and talking tennis, creating pottery, enjoying fine food & wine, spending quality time with family, watching all sports and was an animal lover. Some of the personal accomplishments he was most proud of were helping coach the So. Tahoe boys tennis team that placed second in the state tournament in 1995, winning numerous awards for his pottery in the student art shows at Lake Tahoe Community College, competing in and winning several tennis tournaments, and receiving a level 1 sommelier certification.

He is survived by his wife CarolAnne, step-son Brandon LaRue, step-daughter Larissa Thurman (Bradley) & grandson Kayden, daughter Nichole Jessica Shepherd, sister Martha Longhi (Mike), sister Yolanda Hayden (Mark), & brother Daniel Velarde (Monica), niece Jasmin Jourdenais, nephews Marcus Collazo and Ethan Velarde.

A celebration of life will be held on September 4th @ 4pm at Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA. Live stream will be available on the church’s website.

In honor of Jr’s love for tennis and support of youth sports, donations can be made in his memory to either of these nonprofits: Zephyr Cove Tennis @ http://www.zctennis.com/about/support-the-foundation/ or Love & Love Tennis Foundation of Coachella Valley @ http://www.lovelovetennisfoundation.wordpress.com/donate/