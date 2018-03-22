Belinda (“Lindy”) Sue Hancpol

Lindy Hancpol passed away on her birthday March 16th with her spouse by her side after a 4 year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in 1950 and was the eldest of five children.

She was preceded in death by her mother Bobbe, sister Barna and brother Bill.

She leaves behind her father Bill, sisters Bridget (Harry), Betty, four nephews and twelve great nephews and nieces. She leaves the love of her life, Lois Walsh, her wife and partner of 23 years and her dear furry ones, Louie and Lucy.

She worked in Northern Nevada at Harrah's/Harveys in Keno, Softcount and Cashiers for over 37 years. She had been a 33 year resident of Stateline, NV.