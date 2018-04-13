August 18, 1944 ~ April 5, 2018

Bernice Ann Attinger died peacefully at her home in South Lake Tahoe, CA. on April 5, 2018 at the age of 73.

The 42-year South Lake Tahoe resident is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Attinger and her children: Julie and (Robert) Cain of South Lake Tahoe, Scott Attinger of Zephyr Cove NV., and Jeff and (Anne) Attinger of Palm Desert, CA. She will be fondly remembered by her 3 grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Baileya, by her siblings, Michael Scott of Ontario, Canada; Regina Dawe, Terry Scott, and Bill Scott of Newfoundland, Canada, and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice "Bean" Ann Scott was born on August 18, 1944 in Kelligrews, Newfoundland to Donald and Bernice "Bunny" Scott.

Bernice and her husband met minutes before midnight New Year's Eve 1965 and married the following year. She stayed at home caring for their children until they were all in school, and then began waitressing at various restaurants in Lake Tahoe. Her gracious manner and uncompromising work ethic resulted in her managing some of Lake Tahoe's finest restaurants.

In 2003 Bernice was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. With the help of her Doctors, and faith in God, she beat it twice. During the 15 years that followed, her role as "Nana" took on new meaning in the lives of her grandchildren, baking for them, loving them, and instilling her values. These years were marked by the celebration of Bernice and Bob's 40th and 50th wedding anniversaries, and 50th renewal of marriage vows. She divided her spare time between volunteering at St. Theresa's Catholic Church and Lake Tahoe Cancer League. She would share her inspirational story of cancer survival with cancer patients while driving them to and from treatment in Truckee, Reno, Carson City, and Sacramento.

A memorial service and reception are scheduled for Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM at St. Theresa's Church in South Lake Tahoe. A private interment will take place at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bernice's life.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Barton Home Health & Hospice, Barton Memorial Hospital, UC Davis Cancer Center and UC Davis Hospital for their dedicated efforts.

Donations in memory of Bernice can be made to any of the fine organizations listed above. We wish to extend our appreciation to friends, family and community for the outpouring of support.