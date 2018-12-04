Betty Lloyd Mitchell

June 5, 1922 – October 26, 2018

Betty Mae Lloyd Mitchell was born in Yosemite Valley, California to Richard Patrick Lloyd and Marie Heidt Lloyd, their only child. She passed away surrounded by her family in Placerville, California where she had lived for three months.

Betty lived in Yosemite until she was eight years old. The family settled in Livingston, California where she attended school, graduating from Livingston High School in 1940. She graduated from University of California, Berkeley in 1944 with a bachelor's degree in Social Welfare.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Vincent Mitchell, in 1943 in Fort Stockton, Texas where Tom was a flight instructor in the Army Air Corp. After the end of WWII, they moved back to Livingston where they ran a dairy farm for several years before relocating to Stockton, California where she began working in social welfare for San Joaquin County and Tom completed his BA in Education. In 1952 they moved to Turlock, California where Betty taught elementary school in Keyes.

In 1958, Betty and Tom, with their two children, moved to South Lake Tahoe, California where she lived for the next sixty years. In 1964 Betty returned to full time work in social services for El Dorado County. She rose to Program Director for South Lake Tahoe and retired in 1981.

Betty was very active in the community being the co-founder of the Lake Tahoe Historical Society. In addition she served on the El Dorado Commission of Status of Women and in 1977 and in 1977 chairwoman. She was a lifetime member of Soroptomist, serving as President. She was involved in Tahoe Children's Theater, playing one of the dwarfs in Snow White – appropriate as she was height challenged. Betty volunteered with Christmas Cheer, the Woman's Center, AA and was a Girl Scout leader. She was active in Widowed Persons Association and an early member of Barton Auxiliary helping develop the Attic. In addition, Betty and Tom were very involved in the formation of the City of South Lake Tahoe. Betty was the recipient of several awards including the Sue Gamlin Award from Tahoe Human Services and the Edith Wilson Award.

Betty loved to travel within the U.S. and Mexico, doing a lot of genealogy along the way; visit with friends from the Army Air Corp, explore the environment, and make new friends. She was an avid reader, an admirer of classical music, and loved all things chocolate. Above all else she contributed to her community and enjoyed doing it.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Jahn (Ron Knierim), grandchildren Emily Jahn Bartle (Andy), Brian Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell and great grandchildren Madeline, Charlotte and Elizabeth Bartle. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Mitchell, and son Thomas "Pat" Patrick Mitchell.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2019.

Any remembrances may be made to the Lake Tahoe Historical Society, PO Box 18501, South Lake Tahoe, CA. 96151