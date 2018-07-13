On June 23rd we lost a Tahoe legend, a woman that led such an incredible life and created lasting memories, with so many people.

Betty Lou Potts was born on June 2, 1929 in Sacramento, CA. After graduating high school in 1947, she became an airline stewardess. It took her to many beautiful places, but none of them, for her, could compare to Lake Tahoe. She moved to Tahoe in 1951 where she began working in the ski industry. After meeting her husband she was hired as one of the first cocktail waitresses at Harrah's

Showroom. Her and Bill Harrah remained close friends for many years.

One of Betty's favorite things to do in the summertime was taking family and friends out on her boat near her home in Zephyr Cove, NV. Over the years she developed two nicknames by the people that knew her best: "beer boatin' Betty" and "Bad Betty." She was and will continue to be loved by so many who remember her notorious stories and her even more notorious behavior/charisma.

Betty is survived by her husband Robert Potts, her son Curtis Potts, her three granddaughters: Kalina, Taliana, and Natania Potts, and their mother Anna Maria Zotti.

We love you so very much Bad Betty. You surely will never be forgotten.