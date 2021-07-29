Beverly Jean Madore

Provided Photo

Beverly Jean Madore

July 1, 1942 – June 29, 2021

Our family is heartbroken to announce that our most brilliant family light and love, Beverly Jean Madore, born July 1st, 1942, passed away from brain cancer on June, 29th, 2021. She is preceded by her husband Kenneth Madore (2004). She is survived by all of her heart’s blessings; her two beloved children, Kenneth Madore and Julie Ramish (Khaled), and their 9 children. Her 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, loving brother and sisters Sal Vicari (Lynn), Mary Jo Vicari, and Patti Gatto (Vince), many nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends whom she considered family. Beverly was deeply respected and loved by all. Her smiles were genuine, her sense of humor was alive, her care for the world ,morality and kindness was unbending. She was the strongest, most consistently reliable and determined individual we’d ever met. Beverly was born in San Jose, CA, moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1974 where she lived a happy life with her husband and children. Bev worked for 33 years at the South Lake Tahoe School district as a cafeteria supervisor, survived her house burning to the ground in the 2007 fire, spent most of her adult life helping raise her grandchildren and caring for her beloved husband. Through all of her hardships and joys, she remained steadfastly grateful and more graceful than the best of us. She was creative, loved painting and cooking, gardening, and volunteering at her church; but most of all, she loved us, and we’re all mourning the loss of that unique quality of love we’ll never get back. A memorial service will be held on August 6th at St. Theresa’s church, 1041 Lyons Ave. , South Lake Tahoe , CA at 11 a.m. The family asks that donations be sent to the UCSF Brain Tumor Center at braintumorcenter.ucsf.edu.