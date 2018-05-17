November 1st, 1940 – April 7th, 2018

Bill Jonsson, age 77, of South Lake Tahoe, California has gone on to Valhalla as of April 7th, 2018, after an 18 month long battle with lung cancer.

Bill was born November 1st, 1940 in Stockholm, Sweden. He grew up in Stockholm working at his father's bakery, where he was introduced to his wife Karen, who was living in America at the time.

He served in the Swedish Air Force for 2 years. When they arrived in America in 1963, they lived in Beverly Hills, California, where he was a pastry chef. His wife Karen worked for Howard Hughes Airline. In 1970, Bill Harrah asked Karen to come to South Lake Tahoe to build Harrah's Hotel, so Bill got a job with Willy Baumann at the Cream Puff Bakery at The Crescent V Center. In 1972, he was offered the Pastry Chef Job at the Sahara Casino, where he spent 40 yrs as the head pastry chef.

He is survived by his son Eric Jonsson & daughter in-law Jevel and his five grandchildren.

His service will be at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1260 Johnson Blvd in South Lake Tahoe, California 96150 on July 27th, 2018 at 10:00am.

There will be a life celebration party after at the American Legion at 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd. at 1:00pm till close with all food and open bar included!!! All are welcome, dress casual.

If you would like to send flowers, cards or pictures, please send to Happy Homestead Cemetery address above, or you can bring them with you.