Bonnie Boyd Skinner

former 31 year resident of South Lake Tahoe,passed away 7 April 2018 from a stroke in the company of her long-term domestic

partner Carlos Ballantyne.

Besides Carlos, Bonnie leaves behind a sister Connie Baxter of Paso Robles, CA; Brother Larry Boyd, Jr. of Los Angeles;

blood sister Pam Sakaida of Topanga Canyon, CA; dear sister-in-law Susan Skinner of Carmichael,CA; and many cousins,nieces & nephews.

In addition to her many social graces and bountiful hospitality, Bonnie was

a noted hiker and mountain climber having ascended all of California's 14,000' peaks and climbed to 20,000' in the Andes in the company of her late husband Bob Skinner.

It is requested that donations be made in Bonnie's name to http://www.peruvianhearts.org/ (Peruvian Hearts dot org) as Bonnie and her late husband had a lifelong interest in the welfare of the children of Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and especially Peru where she travelled 8 times.