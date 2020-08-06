Bonnie June Steinberg

Provided Photo

Bonnie June

Steinberg

September 12, 1927 – July 23, 2020

Bonnie June Steinberg

Born Sept. 12,1927. Passed away July 23,2020. She was a wonderful mother, wife, friend. Her life was full of adventure. Her first taste for travel was when she was a child, traveling the state’s during the depression while her folks looked for work. She married David B. O’Rork in 1946, they had 4 children, each born in a different state. They were married for 28 years, raising their family in Santa Barbara Calif. She worked as an RN for the Cottage Hospital and later went into Epidemiology. She retired at 57 and started a Llama Ranch in Paso Robles, Calif. At 68 She moved to South Lake Tahoe to be close to her youngest son Danny, she took 2 Llama’s with her, Paco & Panda. She joined the Senior Center and later met Philip Steinberg, they married when she was 75 yrs. old, and he was the Icing on her Cake. They had so much love for each other, such a wonderful time for us all to watch. They had 11 wonderful years before he passed. She traveled the world all during her adult life. Never stopping always seeking adventure. What a wonderful life, What a wonderful person, a friend to All. She had 4 children. Mike O’Rork, Patty Higgins (Tom), Kathy Melonas (Gust), and Danny O’Rork (Donna), 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was processed in death by her husband’s Dave & Philip, her daughter Patty, her oldest son Mike and Grandson, Colin. A Life Well Lived! ? we will miss you Ma! We love you!