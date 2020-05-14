Brandon Reedy
Brandon was a precious gift from God. Born August 23rd 1998 at Barton Memorial Hospital. Growing up in South Lake Tahoe Brandon loved skateboarding, snowboarding, bike riding, camping, hiking, playing his guitar, boxing, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
He attended Tahoe Valley Elementary, South Tahoe Middle School, and graduated after earning a scholarship with the class of 2016.
After High School he was an auto mechanic for 2 1/2 years. He then pursued a career in culinary arts and dreamed of becoming a chef.
Brandon will be remembered for his kind and loving nature. He was a true friend with a big heart and a beautiful soul. He was an amazing son we are proud of. A brother you could always count on and an awesome uncle you could always turn to for guidance and unconditional love.
Survived by Father Kevin E. Reedy, Mother Kelly M. Long, sisters Krystal and Kalynn Long, nephew Ayden T. Long, niece Scarlett R. Bagwell, Grandmother Wilma J. Thomas and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Due to current circumstances we do not have a date for his celebration of life. We will post on social media as soon as we have that information.
