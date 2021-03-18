Brian Michael Bishop

May 5, 1990 – March 8, 2021

On Monday, March 8, 2021, Brian Bishop passed away at his home, at the young age of 30. Brian was born on May 5 1990, in Truckee, Ca to Patty Bishop.

Brian, a Tahoe native lived on both North and South Shore. He was a plumber and was also skilled in construction. His pure passion is Baseball, and also enjoyed collecting and camping.

Brian had a heart of gold, and will be remembered for his charisma, electric smile, outgoing personality, kindness and the love he shared with so many.

Brian is survived by his mother, Patty, step-dad, David, his 5 year old son, Cody, and many family members and friends.

Brian will be laid to rest on March 18, 2021, near his beloved grandpa in Placerville, Ca. We will have a celebration of life in May, in Tahoe.

Donations may be made to gofundme.com, organized by Tyler Corey.

Rest in peace Brian, you will always be loved and missed!