July 4th, 1968 – May 9th, 2018

Brian William Boyer of South Lake Tahoe passed away unexpectedly at home on May 9th, 2018.

Brian was born on July 4th, 1968 in Van Nuys, California to Brian and Pamela Boyer. The family moved to South Lake Tahoe in the summer of 1971. Brian attended Meyers Elementary School, South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School, Class of '87.

Brian loved Lake Tahoe for all its beauty, all the activities it offered and all the great friends he made through the years. Brian loved snowboarding, golfing, mountain biking, tennis and being out on the lake with friends.

His dad was in construction and taught him carpentry and he excelled at it and took great pride in his work. He enjoyed helping his mom plant flowers and taking care of the yard. He loved doing things with his favorite

nephew Thomas and they liked to watch his Cowboys play football together. He would always make sure to tell everyone what a good mother his sister was.

He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Carol. He is survived by his father Brian and his mother Pamela, his sister Kimberley, his nephew Thomas and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brian will be remembered for his warm smile and great laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life for Brian will be on Saturday, June 2nd from 2-6 pm at Revive Coffee & Wine, 3135 Harrison Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA.