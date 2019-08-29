Candice L. Tanis February 9, 1950 ~ August 3, 2019

Candice L. Tanis, 69, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV.

Candy was born February 9, 1950 in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Russel C. Hepler and Lovell (Young) Hepler. She is survived by her sister Elise Hepler of California. She was preceeded in death by her parents and a brother Jerry Hepler.

Candy worked in the Time Share business for over 30 years in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Candy was a graduate of Penn State University.

Candy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved to travel. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in Clarion, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 1 PM at the Clarion Cemetery.