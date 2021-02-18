Carol Glaspey

Provided Photo

Carol Glaspey

December 4, 1928 – January 30, 2021

Carol Glaspey passed away on January 30, 2021 in Loomis, CA at the age of 92. Carol was born in Sacramento, CA and was the daughter of Ines Lelia Renner (Ruhe) from Quincy, IL and Ferris Ernest Ruhe from Reno, NV.

She spent most of her childhood in the small town of Clarksburg, CA, where she graduated from high school (1947) and met her husband, John Donald Glaspey. She was a long time resident of Sacramento but spent her last five years between Penryn, CA and South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Carol was the last survivor of five sisters, Mona Delores (Dolly) Hinsdale, Deniece Wallace, Clara Fay Zacharias, and Virla Wright. She leaves behind her precious sister-in-laws, Jane Corson, Dottie Brandenburger, and Sari Chamberlain.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Donald Glaspey, and well loved by her four children and their spouses; Kathy (Mike) Laidet, Susan (Gerry) Willmett, John (Melody) Glaspey, and Patricia (Dave) Ridgway. Carol was blessed with nine grandchildren; John Francis, Rebecca, Joshua, Desiree, John Donald, Gina, Michaela, Nicole and Justin. Her twelve great-grandchildren; Kristin, Brian, Carson, Colter, Cedar, Abigail, Caleb, Max, Georgia, Penny, Callum, and Avienda were “icing on the cake.”

Carol’s extended family of nieces and nephews were an important part of her life and always a great support!

Carol always enjoyed her family, especially visits to the family cabin on the Russian River. She loved attending church and joining in travel and other activities with her family, and was often seen dancing when she had the opportunity. Her hobbies included music, quilting, dining out, reading, movies, and she was a master at word puzzles.

Carol was a strong and determined person, previously overcoming the challenges of breast cancer, kidney cancer and a broken hip.