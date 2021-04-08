Casey Locke Wright

Casey Locke

Wright

April 20, 1985 – April 4, 2021

Casey passed from this life, this last Sunday. He was born and raised at Stateline, NV. He attended Whittell Highschool and UNR in Reno, NV. He worked for FedEx and was in the service industry.

Casey enjoyed being with his family and friends. His hobbies were backpacking, fishing, photography, mountain biking, snow shoeing, cooking, and working on cars. He loved bluegrass music, especially Yonder Mountain String Band.

He is survived by his parents, Dave and Crisy Wright, of Stateline, NV. Aunts and Uncles, Steve and Retta Hall, of Zephyr Cove, NV. Lanny and Jan Lemburg, of Minden, NV. Jim Johnson, of Carson City, NV. Counsins, Karen and Brent Kostelnik, of Aliso Viejo, CA. Chad Lemburg, of Billings, MT. Shell and Jenn Lemburg, of Carson City, NV. Shauna and Tanya Johnson, of Carson City, NV. Brooklyn and Troy Kostelnik, of Aliso Viejo, CA. Dalton and Kylie Lemburg, of Billings, MT. Abby Lemburg and Lauren Harris, of Carson City, NV.

He also leaves behind his beloved dog Granite.

Casey had an enduring presence and was a shining light to our family he will be dearly missed.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday April 14, 2021 with visitation from 10am-12pm and service beginning at 12pm at East Side Memorial Park located at 1600 Buckeye Rd, Minden, NV. For more information please call 775-588-5137.