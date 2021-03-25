CATHERINE SABIDO PASTORAL SHAVER

November 6, 1946 – February 11, 2021

Catherine joined the Lord recently due to medical complications. Mama Cathy was born in the Philippines and was the oldest of 12 siblings. She came to America in 1967 and met the love of her life Lou Shaver (Papa Lou) in 1969. They lived in South Lake Tahoe where they raised their family of 3 boys: Anthony, Michael and Jonathan. Mama Cathy supported a big part of their social activities. She was there for basketball, football, baseball and many other activities even working at the snack shack where she would yell at the umpires over a bad call.

She started working in the casinos as a cook to help provide for her family. Then she went to work at the fishing cannery in Alaska. Cathy found her passion working as a fishmonger at Albertsons and Safeway where she eventually retired.

Cathy spent her life taking care of anyone and everyone she came in contact with. She was the best at putting everyone else first such as helping her friends and family in the Philippines by sending boxes of supplies regularly. She always had a kind heart for the ones in need.

Cathy leaves behind her loving husband Lou Shaver, her sons Anthony and Jonathan. She was predeceased 19 days prior by her middle son Michael. Her daughters-in-law: Brenda, Jade and Katrina. Grandchildren: Emily, Tara, Makayla, Isaac, and Trevor.

She also left many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren along with friends Masellones Family, Maynigo Family, Denise Heller, Schinzing Family, Harper Family, Sarmiento Family, Meyers Family, Delallo Family, Cimino Family, Wegmann Family, plus many extended friends and families in the States and in the Philippines.

Services will be set March 27 at 10a.m. at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, burial at Happy Homestead Cemetery. After food and refreshments at Saint Theresa’s. Please feel free to attend. We are Covid compliant. Cathy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her special laugh and smile will never be forgotten. She will always be in our hearts and prayers. We are happy she can console Michael after his short time on earth.