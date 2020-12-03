Cathrine McLane Rahbeck

June 23, 1951 – November 4, 2020

Catherine McLane Rahbeck passed away on November 4, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, CA with her husband and son by her side.

Catherine was born on June 23, 1951 in Glendale, CA. to Nathan and Lucille McLane. She grew up in Southern California with her two older brothers living the idyllic Southern California lifestyle of the 1950’s and 1960’s; spending her summer days at the beach playing volleyball and body surfing, winters spent skiing at Mt. Waterman where she began her lifelong love of skiing. It was at Mt. Waterman where she and her brother were buried in an avalanche as they drove down the mountain, their car, a VW, was completely buried taking rescuers considerable time before finding and rescuing them. She often bragged of the days skiing in the morning and going to the beach in the afternoon (before traffic).

Attending local schools in La Crescenta, she graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1969. After high school she attended Glendale Junior College where her mother was an instructor. In 1972, she followed friends to Lake Tahoe to pursue her love of skiing. Her first job in Lake Tahoe was at the Sugar House Ski Shop beginning a long career in the ski industry including working at the Outdoorsman where she met her future husband, Steve, in 1978. Her career in the ski industry spanned some 45 years, retiring in 2016, from Vail Ski Resorts as the Regional Manager of Retail Operations.

Cathie loved everything Lake Tahoe. She loved skiing, striving for 100 days a year on the mountain, being on the Lake, whether by kayak, waverunner or boat, hiking including annual treks up Mt Tallac and golfing which she embraced after retirement. In her younger days a sense of adventure led her to try skydiving, hang gliding and scuba diving, among other activities. She would often tell friends the best vacation she and Steve ever took was the summer they spent vacationing in Lake Tahoe.

Cathie gave back to the community in many ways, including volunteering at Bread and Broth, planting trees with the Sugar Pine Foundation, working on the Tahoe Rim Trail, and most importantly, organizing fundraising events for injured coworkers.

Cathie married the love of her life, Steve Rahbeck, in 1983 and they honeymooned in Lake Tahoe, at her request. Her love for her husband was exceeded only by her love for her son Martin (Marty) who was born in 1988.

Her life and her great sense of humor, always quick with a joke, will forever be remembered by family and friends.

Cathie is survived by her husband of 37 years, son Martin(Kili), brothers Tony(Pat) and Randy, brother-in-law Jeff(Kathy, Scott) numerous nieces/nephews and countless friends.

A memorial for Cathie will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather safely.