February 13, 1947 – February 11, 2020

In memory of Cathy Andrew, mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. It’s hard to believe we lost her a year ago. Our worlds will never be quite the same, but her love remains in our hearts.

After a long history of chronic illness, Cathy died peacefully with her children by her side on February 11th, 2020, two days before her 73rd birthday. She lived a life rich in love and deep in Faith.

Cathy Louise Mondot was born on February 13th, 1947 in Oakland, Ca. She spent her childhood in the SF Bay Area, and graduated from Oakland’s Skyline High School in 1964. Later, she met and married Bill Weik, and together they had two children, Cheryl and Derek. Their small family lived in Pleasanton, Ca. where Cathy began her career in real estate. Although she and Bill would divorce several years later, they remained co-parents and life-long friends.

Cathy made South Lake Tahoe her home in 1974, where she would raise her children and continue her successful career as a California and Nevada real estate broker. She loved Lake Tahoe and the community with all of her heart, and had many friends and wonderful years here.

In 1986, she married her great love Bob Andrew, and together they spent their time between Tahoe, Reno, and Palm Springs. At the age of 45, Cathy returned to higher education, and graduated with honors from UNR in with a degree in Social Psychology. An avid reader, Cathy was always learning and growing. She was a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and also Sierra Community Church. She was incredibly smart, quick witted, and kind hearted, and made friends wherever she went. Cathy could light up a room with her infectious laugh and bubbly personality. She was warm, welcoming, and truly loved people.

Although her health problems affected many aspects of her life, she always considered herself beyond blessed to live in beautiful Lake Tahoe with her children, grandchildren, sister, and extended family in the same town and nearby. Cathy is predeceased by her husband of nearly 25 years Dr. Robert Andrew, and her parents Phyllis Doyle and Peter Mondot. She is survived by her children Cheryl Cannon (Tyler), Derek Weik (Hayley); sister Susie Cline (Randy); grandchildren Taylor, Colton, and Breckin Weik; and Tucker, Macy, and Hayden Cannon; friend and former spouse Bill Weik; many cousins and extended family and friends; also her beloved dog Pepper.

It was her love of family, Life, and God that kept Cathy going many years beyond what she was expected to live. She “beat the odds” time and again, and never took her life for granted. She was truly a remarkable person who lived fully and loved fiercely. We were so lucky to have her. May her sweet soul rest in peace.