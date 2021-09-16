Cathy Marshall

Cathy Marshall

September 10, 1953 – July 23, 2021

Cathy Marshall was born September 10th, 1953 in Oakland, CA to Loyd and Dorothy Marvin. She was the third of their four children and sibling to Roni, Greg, and Jayne. She spent her childhood in Danville, CA, and lived next to the Heskett family who became close family friends. She was always very friendly and was known as “chatty Cathy.” The family later moved to South Lake Tahoe. In high school, she met a young man named Rex when he was following a playful command from a mutual friend to go up and give her a kiss. Rex and Cathy soon after became a couple and were together throughout high school. In fact, they actually attempted to get married at age 15 and 16, but the pastor turned them down! Cathy also met her best friend Laurie Valentine as they were song leaders together. Rex and Laurie were one year ahead of Cathy in school so she went to summer school to skip her junior year and graduate with them and the class of 1970. Rex got up early to drive her to summer school every morning. Unfortunately, Rex and Cathy had broken up when their graduation day came around. But as fate would have it, they ended up walking together for graduation anyway due to the alphabetical order of their last names. They soon after rekindled their relationship and have been by each other’s side ever since. Rex and Cathy moved to Rocklin to attend Sierra College before returning to South Lake Tahoe. Rex and Cathy were married in 1975 and had two children, Cara and Ben. Cathy was devoted to her family and was the most true and selfless example of a mother. Her cooking, decorating, and sewing skills remain unmatched. She handmade most, if not all, of the children’s’ Halloween costumes, birthday cakes, etc. Cathy worked for Barton Memorial Hospital for the latter part of her career until she retired in 2014. After retirement she and Rex moved to Gardnerville, NV to be closer to their grandchildren, Tyler and Alison. Not surprisingly, she was the model “Nana” or “Nani” and her grandchildren love her dearly. She would take every excuse to take them on fun trips and make them laugh. Cathy had great integrity and was a role model to many. Her physical presence leaves a deep hole that cannot be filled. Those who were gifted to have her in their life are forever blessed and grateful to have the experience to be enlightened by such a beautiful, pure, generous, loving spirit. Cathy was summoned back to heaven on July 23, 2021 surrounded by her family at home after a long battle with chronic illness, during which she showed nothing but great strength and courage. Close friends and family may contact Rex Marshall for further information.